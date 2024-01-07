Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

