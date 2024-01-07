Wedbush Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Shares of CMA opened at $56.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 21,786.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 164,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

