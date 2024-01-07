Wedbush Comments on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.05. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PB. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PB opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

