Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Get KB Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KBH

KB Home Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

KBH stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.