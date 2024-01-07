Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of ACET opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $104.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.52.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 107.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 114.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

