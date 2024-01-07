Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 243.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Down 21.4 %

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $212.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.95. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 354.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,867,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 88,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,199 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

