Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Shares Down 4.6%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 4.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 817,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.