William Blair Weighs in on Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.33 and a beta of 0.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 96.33%. The company had revenue of $136.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.55 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,174.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,249. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical



Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

