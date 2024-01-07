Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Position Cut by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,613,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,746,000 after buying an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,317,000 after buying an additional 50,116 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,420,000 after acquiring an additional 112,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,426,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $238.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

