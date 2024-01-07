Wolfspeed Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,383 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 63% compared to the average volume of 6,352 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.4% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 2.6% during the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 3.1 %

WOLF opened at $40.82 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

