Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.11.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.38. Woodward has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

