Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XENE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.89.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.28. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,833,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9,079.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.