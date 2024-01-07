Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,931 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.14% of Xylem worth $31,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Xylem by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $118.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

