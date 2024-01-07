Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Lifted to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.45.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Xylem by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 892,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,261,000 after buying an additional 134,735 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,159,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,598,000 after buying an additional 864,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

