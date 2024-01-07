Yum! Brands’ (YUM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised shares of Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $128.34 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.75.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

