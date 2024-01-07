Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00.

YUMC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20. Yum China has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

In related news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

