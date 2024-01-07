Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.44. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.25 EPS.

CTAS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $577.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $607.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $556.75 and its 200-day moving average is $518.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

