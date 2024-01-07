Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Westlake in a research note issued on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $8.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.38. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $8.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WLK. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK stock opened at $138.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $143.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.42.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Westlake by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Westlake by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

