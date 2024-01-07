Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of McKesson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.75. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $27.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $30.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $8.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $34.79 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MCK. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $478.19 on Friday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $485.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,522 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.7% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in McKesson by 13.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

