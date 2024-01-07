Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 17,356 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $28,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Progressive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $162.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $166.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

