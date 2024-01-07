Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 21,431 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.73.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

