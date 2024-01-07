Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 53,289 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,289 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $23,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 207,038 shares of company stock worth $10,836,433 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

