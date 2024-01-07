Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,041 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Centene worth $38,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Centene by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

CNC opened at $77.38 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

