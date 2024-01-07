Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,121 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $32,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $140.65 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

