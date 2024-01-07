Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $25,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.8 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $233.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

