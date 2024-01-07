Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,339 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $26,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,416,000 after purchasing an additional 526,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,185 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after acquiring an additional 315,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

