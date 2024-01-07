Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $23.87 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,745 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.15% of PulteGroup worth $23,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $101.48 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average is $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.