Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $24.26 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,414 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $24,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

