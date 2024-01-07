Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $24.74 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9,485.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of CRH worth $24,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 68.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in CRH by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.