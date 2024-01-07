Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $27.37 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,331 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.38% of Stantec worth $27,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 137.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $78.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.24 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

