Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $28.28 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,282 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Nucor worth $28,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 260.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

