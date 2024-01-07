Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $28.80 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $28,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,854,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $252.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.20 and a 52-week high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

