Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $29.69 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $29,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $313.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92. The company has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

