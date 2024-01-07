Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $25,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 52,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 106,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 115,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

