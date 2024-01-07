Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $25,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 46.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after buying an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 132,462.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,942,000 after buying an additional 6,200,567 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 184.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $93.42.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

