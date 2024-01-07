Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,987 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,324 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $38,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $153.89 and a 12-month high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.33.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.