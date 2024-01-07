Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 108,566 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,566 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $40,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $325,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,125 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,087,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after acquiring an additional 797,146 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $100.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

