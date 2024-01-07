Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 122,389 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Manulife Financial worth $29,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 860,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Manulife Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 93,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 62.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.83 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

