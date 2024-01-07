Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,309 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $36,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,538.83 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $847.01 and a 12-month high of $1,660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,513.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,345.15.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

