Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,696 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $27,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BDX opened at $242.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.83 and a 200-day moving average of $257.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

