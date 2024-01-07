ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

CNET opened at $0.84 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.