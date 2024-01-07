ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %
CNET opened at $0.84 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
