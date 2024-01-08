10,465 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

