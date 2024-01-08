1,135 Shares in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Purchased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RxSight by 57.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,317,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $4,296,914.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,317,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,313 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $36.89 on Monday. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

