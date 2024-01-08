11,800 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Bought by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lumentum by 192.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 39.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 83.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

