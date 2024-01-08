12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) & CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Critical Comparison

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Free Report) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

12 ReTech has a beta of 6.82, indicating that its stock price is 582% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 12 ReTech and CI&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $660,000.00 2.09 -$5.26 million N/A N/A CI&T $423.72 million 1.60 $24.39 million $0.23 21.96

Analyst Ratings

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 12 ReTech and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 5 1 0 2.17

CI&T has a consensus price target of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 12.87%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than 12 ReTech.

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A CI&T 7.18% 16.48% 7.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of 12 ReTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CI&T beats 12 ReTech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable through social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, which is used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app that is used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

