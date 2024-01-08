1,330 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $538.05 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $573.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $526.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

