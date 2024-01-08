16,300 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Bought by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Q2 by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Performance

QTWO stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $44.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Q2

Insider Activity at Q2

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,982,255.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,176 shares of company stock worth $2,556,302. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.