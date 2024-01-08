180 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,746 shares of company stock worth $50,181,294 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $230.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $240.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

