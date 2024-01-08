20,505 Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,274 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Stock Down 0.6 %

STN opened at $78.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $48.24 and a one year high of $80.44.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

