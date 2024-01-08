2,420 Shares in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.19 on Monday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.